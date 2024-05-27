Fresh redevelopment plans lodged for derelict former public toilet block
Fresh redevelopment plans have been submitted for a disused and derelict former public toilet block.
Plus
Published
Proposals have been submitted to Shropshire Council for plans to renovate the St Julian’s Friars-building in Shrewsbury.
It comes after the council previously approved a plan in 2022 to turn the building into a home.
The latest plan proposes a ‘phased development’ instead, creating a ground floor workshop, a first floor home, and a second floor roof terrace.