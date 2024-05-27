Shropshire Star
Fresh redevelopment plans lodged for derelict former public toilet block

Fresh redevelopment plans have been submitted for a disused and derelict former public toilet block.

The plans for the former toilet block are being considered by Shropshire Council.

Proposals have been submitted to Shropshire Council for plans to renovate the St Julian’s Friars-building in Shrewsbury.

It comes after the council previously approved a plan in 2022 to turn the building into a home.

The latest plan proposes a ‘phased development’ instead, creating a ground floor workshop, a first floor home, and a second floor roof terrace.

