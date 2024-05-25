Help for Heroes fundraiser will see staff and students run the length of allies First World War Trenches

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Shrewsbury College Group workers will be joined by students from the Uniformed Services department for the event, which takes place on Wednesday, June 5.

It will be raising money for Help for Heroes charity, and will see both staff and students from the Uniformed Services department attempting to run 475 miles in four hours on the running track at the college’s London Road Campus.

The aim of the event is for students and staff to run the 475 miles distance – which was the length of the allied frontline trenches during the First World War.

Stuart Edwards, course leader for the Uniform Services courses said: "Many of our students at the college intend to go onto a career in the armed services but all of us can appreciate the sacrifice our service men and women make around the world.

"The college has strong relationships with all of the branches of the Armed Forces, and we thought that this would be a fantastic way to give something back to that community."