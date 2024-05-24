Shropshire Star
Close

County's £312m hospitals revamp finally approved, MP reveals

The £312m revamp of the county's hospitals has been formally approved in one of the government's final acts before the election, an MP has revealed.

Plus
By Dominic Robertson
Published
Last updated
The work on the plans can now go ahead.

The long-awaited 'Future Fit' Hospitals Transformation Programme – for Royal Shrewsbury Hospital (RSH) and Princess Royal Hospital Telford (PRH) – was officially signed off by the Treasury and the Department of Health earlier this week, according to Ludlow's outgoing Conservative MP, Philip Dunne.

The approval means Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) can now go ahead with the revamp of RSH and PRH, in a project that has been 11 years in the making.

The move has been welcomed by Mr Dunne, who is stepping down at the election after 19 years in parliament – which included a role as a health minister.

The work on the plans can now go ahead.

The proposals will see RSH become the county's only 24-hour full A&E, through a new purpose-built 'emergency centre', as well as the base for consultant-led women and children's services, which move across from PRH.

PRH in turn becomes the centre of planned care and operations, with both hospitals having 24/7 urgent care centres.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.
Similar stories
Most popular