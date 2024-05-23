'I lost four teeth due to cocaine' - sex offender's vulnerable teenage victim tells court

Paul Price, aged 35 of Broomhall Lane, abused his victim when she was just 14 and 15, and it resulted in her having a miscarriage. The teenage girl also lost some of her teeth due to being plied with cocaine by Price, Shrewsbury Crown court heard on Wednesday.

Price was convicted during a trial earlier this year after he denied three charges of sexual activity with a child, having underage sex 'multiple times' with the girl and for also having around 400 indecent images of children on his computer.

The court was told the 'relationship' with the teen began in 2017 when price was aged 29 and his victim just 14.

Simon Parry prosecuting said: “The defendant manipulated her, isolating her from her mother, so much so, when her mother confronted her about Price she denied any sexual activity had taken place.”

He said in reality Price had sex with his teenage victim “multiple times”.