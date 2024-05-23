From whimsical cats to colourful birds - the huge collection of works by popular ceramicist up for auction in Shrewsbury

The collection, which includes Bailey's whimsical cat models, will be sold in 40 lots in Halls Fine Art’s pictures, ceramics, collectables and modern design auction on June 26.

The lots carry estimates from £40 to £150 each

Potter Bailey’s colour palette is often compared to that of Clarice Cliff's, who similarly favoured bold and vibrant designs.

After studying ceramics at Stoke-on-Trent College – formerly Burslem School of Art – Bailey subsequently joined her father’s business, LBJ Ceramics, where she quickly carved out a niche market for her distinctive series of designs.