Charity wants you to get on your bikes for veterans' cause

The Royal British Legion’s (RBL) Poppy Ride Shropshire wants individuals of all abilities to cycle 50km, 100km and 152km distances through the Shropshire Hills Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty on Sunday, June 2.

It will all be starting and finishing at the Battle Back centre, the RBL’s specialist recovery facility in Lilleshall that was established in 2011.

Entry fees are £30 each and all riders will receive a unique RBL finishers medal in recognition of their achievement. Individuals who raise £300 or more will also receive an official RBL jersey to wear on the day.

All proceeds from Poppy Ride Shropshire will help the RBL continue their work supporting serving and ex-serving members of the Armed Forces, and their families, throughout their lives.

Clive Jones, a blind army veteran from Shropshire, received support from the Battle Back centre and goes on long, assisted bike rides.

He said: “Thanks to the Royal British Legion’s Battle Back centre, there has been a real change in me, and my family have noticed a real difference.

"The course really gave me the boost and change I needed and it made me happy to feel I was doing things again and interacting with others who were in similar situations as myself mentally, regardless of their physical health.”

“I encourage anyone who enjoys being active to sign up to Poppy Ride Shropshire, to help raise funds for the Royal British Legion. They are a wonderful charity and helped me and so many others get back on their feet!”

Sharon Wells, events partnership manager at the Royal British Legion, said: “Poppy Ride Shropshire is an excellent opportunity to explore the delights of the Shropshire countryside, whilst helping raise money to support our Armed Forces community.

"From our care homes to our financial support, the RBL provides a range of vital services, including the Battle Back centre. The generous donations made by our network of fundraisers, ensures the Royal British Legion can continue to be there for serving personnel, veterans and their families during times of hardship.”

For more information or to sign up to Poppy Ride Shropshire, visit the event website.