Tyler Morris was up before Telford Magistrates Court on Tuesday to answer a charge that he failed to surrender his passport before an England game in North Macedonia last November.

Morris, of St Michaels Gate, in Shrewsbury, had been handed a football banning order by Kidderminster Magistrates Court in April 2022. It bans him from attending games until April 2025.

The court was told that Morris, 21, had come to court with his worried grandmother.

But the court was told that one of the requirements of the order is for Morris to surrender his passport before away games. The court heard that he received an email 'advising' him to surrender his passport.