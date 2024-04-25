New 'Coronation Wood' to be created in Shropshire - with 'no plans for car parks'

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The announcement has come from Forestry England who said the project would be supported by the Nature for Climate Fund.

It said a total of 54 hectares of land have been bought in the Picklescott area, close to the existing woodlands at Eastridge and Huglith.

It will be managed by Forestry England to provide "sustainably-grown timber for the nation", "promote public access for informal recreation", and "improve habitats for wildlife".

Existing land at Picklescott. Picture: Forestry England/Crown Copyright.

Forestry England said landscape architects will carry out "detailed research" so they can design the new woodland to respect its unique setting in the Shropshire Hills National Landscape.

The woodland will be planted with a mixture of tree species chosen to match local soil types and be resilient to our changing climate.

Forestry England said that as the existing land is "already very wet", the woodland will be designed to hold as much water as possible.

It said that could help it reduce downstream flood risk, by slowing the flow of water during intense rainfall, and could help local wildlife by reducing the impacts from summer droughts.

The forest will be designed to allow the public to explore the new woodlands, although they will "remain peaceful and natural places to visit, with no plans for car parks or formal trails".

There will though be links to the existing public rights of way network.

Local communities will be invited to comment on Forestry England’s design proposals later this year, and will be welcomed to help plant trees and join other activities in due course.

Forestry England forester for the Shropshire Hills, Clive Jackson, said: "We’re very pleased to share the news that we are continuing to expand areas of woodland across Shropshire. Last year we bought land at Lower Lye, and so it is great to now add Picklescott to the mix.

“Creating a new woodland from scratch is an exciting opportunity for us. We will be carefully choosing the right mix of trees to suit the soil conditions and future climate, and we will work to ensure that the woodland is designed sympathetically for the local landscape.

"We are keen to engage local communities in the design process and hear about their ideas. We will create an area which will be a productive working forest, as well as a place for wildlife to thrive and for people to visit and enjoy.”