Hundreds take part in Shrewsbury Colour Run

A total of 650 people turned out for the Lingen Davies Shrewsbury Colour Run today, at the Sansaw Estate in Hadnall.

The event sees people of all ages, from young children to grandparents, setting off around the countryside course in waves, and getting covered in colourful paint in the process.

Lizzy Ellis, fundraising events lead for Lingen Davies, said it had been a wonderful day – which had raised a phenomenal amount for the charity to spend on its services, supporting local residents with cancer.

She said: "This will be the fourth colour run we have done in Shrewsbury and the event gets bigger and better every time. There has been loads going on today, it has been fabulous and so much fun, and everyone has had a great time."

She added: "So far we have raised £24,500 but we expect that to go up. It is fabulous and all that will go towards local cancer services in Shropshire and Mid Wales."

Ms Ellis said the charity's supporters had put in a phenomenal effort to get behind the fundraising.

She said: "We always have people that do it every year and it was the same this year, we had people that came back from last year and the year before because they are attached to the charity, but also because it is so much fun."

Ms Ellis said the charity was thankful to all those who had helped and supported the event.

She said: "The Sansaw Estate hosted us again for the third year and we would like to say thank you to them for their support and gifting us the use of the land to help."

She said that the corporate sponsors Dyke Yaxley, Fodens Solicitors, Hatchers Solicitors, Pipekit, Peakes Travel, and Thomas Consulting, had all made it possible.

She added: "We also had about 60 volunteers who helped today and we could not do the event without them so thank you to them for everything they do.

"Also there are lots of suppliers who gave us things for free and thank you to every one of those who have helped out by donating goods."