Shrewsbury man who took police on 70mph chase told custody 'an option'
A Shrewsbury man who tried to flee police in a Vauxhall Insignia while travelling at 70mph in a 30mph residential street has been told “custody is an option”.
Lance Butters, aged 42, of Forest Way, Shrewsbury admitted driving a motor vehicle dangerously at Telford Magistrates Court on Tuesday.
Ms Sara Beddow, prosecuting, said Butters was spotted by an unmarked police car on May 31, 2021 at around 10.15pm on the A49 as he approached the Battlefield Roundabout.