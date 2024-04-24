Charity looking for runners for two of Shrewsbury's biggest races

An appeal has been issued for runners to raise cash for a Shropshire youth charity at two of this year’s biggest events in Shrewsbury.

SYA – All About Youth has been allocated two free tickets for the Shrewsbury Half Marathon and five for the Shrewsbury 10k and is looking for runners to represent the charity by participating for them.

The 10k will be run in the town’s Quarry Park on July 7 while the half marathon takes place on September 29 – starting and finishing at the West Mid Showground. Both runs take in the picturesque scenery of Shrewsbury town centre and people are being asked to apply now to represent SYA.

Claire Purcell, Community Engagement and Fundraising Manager at SYA said: “The Shrewsbury 10k and Shrewsbury Half Marathon are two of the biggest events on the local calendar. They are always well supported and very successful in raising money for charity.

“We have been offered two free running places for the half marathon and five for the 10k – which is quite a saving for anyone wanting to take part, and we are now inviting applications from people who would like to represent SYA in those events.

“Successful applicants will need to raise sponsorship for SYA and they will get a running vest and goodie bag on the day of the event.

“SYA is a great local charity which is doing so much in making a difference to the lives of children and young people across Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin but we are reliant on fundraising, donations and sponsorship in order to deliver our services.

“Fundraising is a challenge and SYA is one of many worthy charities competing for funding in what are difficult economic times. The half marathon and 10k are two amazing events and provide a terrific opportunity for people to take part for free while helping us in the process.”

Anyone interested in running for SYA should email info@sya.org.uk for an application form.

SYA is a charity committed to running youth clubs, groups, projects and supporting voluntary groups across Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin, providing much-needed services and opportunities for children and young people.