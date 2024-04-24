Shropshire Star
Burger restaurant plans to beef up its offer by putting tables and chairs on town centre loading bay

A burger restaurant in Shrewsbury is looking to beef up its offering by putting tables, chairs and parasols on a loading bay in the street.

By David Tooley
The Beefy Boys Shrewsbury

The Beefy Boys have gone from strength to strength with their brand which has three restaurants and even a book being launched later this year.

Now they have lodged an application for what is known as a pavement permit for outside the restaurant at 39 - 40 High Street, Shrewsbury.

