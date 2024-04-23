Early hours crash at busy Shrewsbury roundabout - paramedics sent

The one-vehicle collision happened at Emstrey roundabout on the A5 at around 1.15am.

Police have said nobody was seriously injured and no arrests were made.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Shrewsbury.

"One vehicle made safe by crews."

One fire engine was sent to the scene from Shrewsbury fire station, and crews used small gear to deal with the incident.

A West Mercia Police spokeswoman said: "We were called to the A5 Emstrey roundabout just after 1am this morning following a single vehicle collision. Nobody was seriously injured and no arrests were made."

A West Midlands Ambulance Service statement said: "One of our ambulances came across a car that had crashed into traffic lights at the junction of the A5 and B4380 at 1.09am.

"We assessed a woman, who was the driver of the car, who was able to be discharged at the scene."