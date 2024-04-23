Bike4Life postponed due to 'hazardous' ground conditions

The popular bikers' event, which is organised by The Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, was due to take place on Sunday, April 28.

But the organisers said they had taken the "difficult decision" to postpone "following one of the wettest winters on record".

It said that the decision was "due to the ground conditions being too wet to safely accommodate the 6,000 bikes and the 10,000 visitors that were expected to attend".

Over the last six months, the region has experienced an unusually high amount of rainfall.

The charity said it has closely monitored the weather but, even if there were drier days ahead, the ground at the festival site would not have chance to dry out sufficiently and would be hazardous.

The charity said the safety of bikers and visitors to Bike4Life is "paramount".

In a statement it said: "Midlands Air Ambulance Charity is incredibly disappointed and wishes to thank all those who have shown their support for the Bike4Life Ride Out and Festival and it is sincerely hoped that everyone is able to join the rescheduled event which will be announced as soon as possible.

"The decision to postpone the event has not been taken lightly and has been made in consultation with key regional and national agencies.

"As part of the assessment process, the charity has sought guidance from experienced motorbike riders before reaching this difficult decision.

"Midlands Air Ambulance is also mindful of its status as a pre-hospital emergency healthcare provider – unfortunately it responds to a motorcyclist in urgent need of specialist care on a weekly basis, so promoting biker safety is of vital importance.

"The charity is exploring alternative dates for Bike4Life 2024 and hopes to be able to announce a new date shortly. Ticket holders will be contacted as soon as possible once the new date is confirmed to let them know what options are available to them."

Emma Wood, head of fundraising and engagement for the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity said: “We understand the disappointment and inconvenience this decision may cause, however we have acted with due regard for the safety of our riders, our supporters, our traders, and our staff and volunteers.

“Our annual Bike4Life event is one of the largest biker ride outs in the country which attracts thousands of people every year. It is also one of our biggest fundraising events that supports our lifesaving service, so this decision has not been made lightly.

“We want to express our sincere gratitude to all those who have shown their support for Bike4Life and Midlands Air Ambulance Charity and we hope those that have brought tickets can join the rescheduled event, which we hope to announce soon.”