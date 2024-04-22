Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Grade I listed St Mary’s Church in Shrewsbury has asked Shropshire Council for permission to add the railings around the steps to its subterranean boiler house.

In its application it reveals that the move is designed to prevent the spot being used for anti-social behaviour.

A statement submitted with the plans states: “Unfortunately, this area suffers from antisocial behaviour and trust staff often have to clear up drug needles, condoms and excrement.

“One of the metal spikes to the boiler house gate has been broken off and there have been occasions when people have tried to light fires against the gas meter cupboard doors!

“Some form of barrier needs to be installed to prevent unauthorised access to the steps and area outside the boiler room. Rather than re-installing a lean-to structure, which would be visually intrusive, it is proposed to install a simple metal railing.”

St Mary's Church, Shrewsbury

A decision on the plan will be taken at a later date.

Meanwhile the council is also being asked to approve a number of other applications.

They include a proposal for an open-fronted two-bay oak-frames garage at Woodhouse Farm, Tilley Green, Wem.

Other plans would see the conversion of the first and second floor residential flats at 20 Church Street, Oswestry, into small office units.

Meanwhile, an outline application for a housing development on land off Shrewsbury Road, next to Mile End Roundabout has been submitted – the plans include proposals for an access to the site.

In Ludlow’s Corve Street, numbers 124 to 131 could be converted from a bed & breakfast business into a dentist's office.

In Church Stretton solar panels could be added to the United Reform Church on High Street, if the county council’s planning department backs the move.

Proposals have also been submitted to add a two-storey rear extension – including a Juliet balcony, at 37 King Street, Broseley.