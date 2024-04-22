Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Riders young and old came with cargo bikes, trailers, and even training wheels to the meet-up on Sunday morning at the William Clement Memorial obelisk in the Quarry Park, near Stop Café at St Julian Friars, to take a leisurely ride around town.

Copthorne councillor Rob Wilson, who helped organise the ride with local residents, said: "The turnout puts us amongst the biggest Kidical Mass events in the country.

"It was a really fantastic turnout, there is obviously a lot of latent demand for people to get out and ride bikes."

Mr Wilson says Shrewsbury is a good place to bring up children and it was great to see so many families out and about.

The second Kidical Mass ride followed the first event last summer, but people won't have to wait so long for the next one. It is becoming a regular event on the third Sunday of every month until September. The next one will be on May 19.

"It's really nice seeing really young children being safe and secure on their bikes," said Mr Wilson.

The ride is free and organised by local residents and was timed to coincide with a national action day for Safe Streets Now, a campaign highlighting the need for safer walking and cycling options for local communities.

The town centre was closed to traffic during the event, which was sponsored by Dave Mellor Cycles of Frankwell.