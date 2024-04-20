Traffic lights phasing on A5 Shrewsbury roundabout to be examined as roadworks add to delays

Road bosses are looking at the lights on the Emstrey Island, where the A5 meets the A5064 London Road and B4380, just outside Shrewsbury.

Phasing of the lights has meant drivers entering the roundabout on a green light on the A5 have often been met with a red just yards later preventing them from continuing their journey and causing congestion around the junction. Rush hour has seen traffic queuing back beyond the Preston Island as drivers struggle to get over the roundabout.

Some motorists heading west on the A5 have also had to brake suddenly as they realise the lights on the roundabout are red and traffic is approaching from Atcham on the B4380, when they've expected a second set of green lights after driving onto the roundabout.