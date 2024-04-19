Losing university would have 'negligible' impact on Shrewsbury's economy - councillor

The comments, from Shropshire Council's Conservative cabinet member, Councillor Dean Carroll, came in response to queries about the future of University Centre Shrewsbury (UCS), at this week's meeting of the authority's cabinet.

It comes after the university confirmed last month that Shropshire Council had told it to leave its Guildhall base in Shrewsbury this autumn.

The move looks to have ended the Shrewsbury university experiment – which has been delivered through a partnership with the University of Chester – although the institution is understood to be looking at ways for existing students to complete their studies in the town.

University Centre Shrewsbury is being kicked out of its Guildhall base

Responding to questions from Liberal Democrat Councillor David Vasmer, Councillor Carroll said the impact of its loss on the economy of Shrewsbury would be "negligible", because "the numbers of students has been consistently lower than originally forecast by UCS".