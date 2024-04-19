Double yellow lines could be on the cards for county beauty spot

The issue, surrounding the road at Haughmond Hill, was raised at Shropshire Council's cabinet earlier this week.

A question from Anne Povey said that the issue was a matter of public safety.

Responding, Conservative Councillor Dan Morris, the cabinet member responsible for highways, said that local councillors had also raised the issue.

Mrs Povery's question, which was read to the cabinet, said: "The Forestry England site at Haughmond Hill has excellent woodland walking and cycling routes, as well as a welcome café: it is very popular with visitors at all times of year.

"Recently, a new number plate recognition parking system was installed using payment cards via machine or using an app and visitors can no longer pay to park with cash.

"As a result, there is a substantial increase in the number of people who park cars immediately outside on the narrow B5062.

"Upton Magna Business Park is on this road and there is a working quarry next to the forestry site with heavy vehicles often using the same road.

"Anyone on foot has to walk in the road to pass the parked cars as there is no pavement.

"It’s a busy place and with more cars parked along the roadside, pedestrians in the road, visibility is dramatically reduced, which makes leaving the car park dangerous as drivers have to edge forward into the road to see whether or not it is safe to set off.

"As a matter of public safety, I ask Shropshire Council to prohibit unsafe parking here by painting double yellow lines either side of and opposite the entrance to the Forest England site."

Responding Councillor Morris said that the council was looking at dealing with the situation – and would contact Forestry England to see if they will contribute.

He said: "The traffic engineering team have had quite a few reports on Fix My Street about the parking that is now taking place on this section of road at Haughmond Hill.

"This has been added to our works programme request list for prioritisation, subject to availability of funding.

"This would require consultation for double yellow lines. The council (parking team) will also speak to Forestry England who own the car park to see if they are prepared to contribute funding towards any potential scheme.

"I would also note that local members have also been in touch about this as well."