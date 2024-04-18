Springtime Buzz with charity dance show fundraiser

Springtime Buzz is the name of the presentation from Maeflower Dance, in support of Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin.

It is described as a mix of “beautiful ballet, silly and snazzy, and clever contemporary dance.”

This latest show follows the success of the group’s Christmas production – Santa’s Stars and Dolls – which was also in aid of Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin.

Springtime Buzz is being performed in Shrewsbury across four dates – on May 3 at Radbrook Community Hall at 4.30pm, on May 4 at the same venue but this time at 2pm, at Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings at 1.30pm on May 5, and finally on May 10 at the Morris Hall, Shrewsbury, at 11.30am.

No ticket is required and people can just turn up.

“The ladies of the Maeflower Dance group always do such an amazing job with their presentations,” said Claire Fishlock, Service Development Officer at the charity based in Bellstone, Shrewsbury.

“We honestly can’t thank them enough. They’re brilliant.”