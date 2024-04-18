Shropshire soldier who delivered iconic royal moments is appointed as Deputy Lieutenant

Garrison Sergeant Major Andrew John Stokes, who was awarded the OBE for delivering the ceremonial aspects of the key royal events, said he was "privileged" at the honour.

GSM Stokes was appointed to the role by the Lord-Lieutenant of Shropshire, Mrs Anna Turner JP, who said she was delighted to announce the new Deputy Lieutenant.

Deputy Lieutenants are chosen from across Shropshire to support the work of the Lord-Lieutenant.

With a history of serving the community and living in the local area, Deputy Lieutenants assist in carrying out engagements and visits.

The number of Deputy Lieutenants is determined by the size of the ceremonial county served – there are 34 in Shropshire.

GSM Stokes joined the Army in 1988 at the age of 16.

He went on to serve on operational tours across the globe, including Northern Ireland, Bosnia, Iraq and Afghanistan.

He joined the team in Horse Guards in 2014, taking over from Garrison Sergeant Major Billy Mott the following year.

In 2023, he was made an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) for his key role in the military ceremonial aspects of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral and the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

GSM Stokes said: "I feel privileged, humbled and excited to support the Lord-Lieutenant of Shropshire in inspiring, supporting and connecting the people of the county, and maintaining the dignity of the Crown. I couldn’t be prouder. Floreat Salopia – may Shropshire flourish."