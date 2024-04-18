Shrewsbury diners tuck into secret supper at charity event

Shrewsbury Secret Supper welcomed 240 guests to a drinks reception at Tanners Wines, before taking them on a safari dining experience and visiting three ‘secret’ restaurants for a mystery starter, main course and dessert.

Steph Smith, fundraiser at Self Help Africa which organises the event, said: “The mystery menus showcased Shrewsbury’s colourful culinary scene, with dishes ranging from classic favourites to globally inspired street food, using locally sourced and seasonally-led ingredients”

“Were delighted to have raised £7,372 for Self Help Africa with the support of our key sponsor Aaron & Partners, in addition to all the host venues, guests and volunteers that took part. We are already looking forward to our Autumn Secret Supper on World Food Day.”

Helen Johnson, Head of Marketing at Shrewsbury-based law firm Aaron & Partners, which sponsored the event, said:

“There are so many fantastic restaurants and eateries in Shrewsbury and this unique event gave people the opportunity to sample a selection of them, all in aid of a good cause.

“We were more than happy to get behind this fundraiser and it was wonderful to see such a great turnout. Our support for the local community here in Shrewsbury has always been strong and events like these are a great way for us to continue building on that and making new connections.”

Based in Shrewsbury, Self Help Africa work across several countries in sub-Saharan Africa; supporting rural families to grow more food, increase their income from farming activities and become self-sufficient.

Shrewsbury Secret Supper has raised over £125,000 for the charity since 2014, with many guests returning year on year. For more information, visit selfhelpafrica.org or email steph.smith@selfhelpafrica.org