Image released in police appeal to find suspected Shrewsbury champagne bar vandal

West Mercia Police said the Ten & Six champagne bar in Shrewsbury town centre was attacked at around 5.25am on Saturday, March 30 when somebody kicked through and smashed a window.

Detectives investigating the incident have released an image of the man who they wish to speak to in connection with the incident.

Do you recognise this man?

Anyone who recognises the man or has any information about the incident is asked to contact PC Richard Lee on richard.lee@westmercia.police.uk or by phoning 101 extension 7702283 quoting incident number 93 of 30 March 2024.