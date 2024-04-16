Cannabis arrest after A5 crash near Shrewsbury that left passenger needing to be 'extricated'

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The incident at the near the A5 Felton Butler Roundabout, north of Shrewsbury, occurred at around 10.15pm when two cars collided.

A third car then hit one of the stationary vehicles at the junction of the A5 and Holyhead Road near Nesscliffe.

A passenger in one of the cars had to be “extricated” from the vehicle by the fire service and was taken to hospital.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “We were called at just after 11pm to a road traffic collision involving a car and a stationary vehicle at the junction of the A5 and Holyhead Road in Nesscliffe, Shrewsbury.

“One ambulance attended the scene. Upon arrival we found a man who was a passenger in the first car. He was extricated from the vehicle by the fire service. One extricated, he was assessed and had sustained potentially serious injuries. He received treatment at the scene before being conveyed to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital. No further patients required treatment.”

Police and the fire service were also at the scene of the crash and an 18-year-old was arrested.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: “An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing injury through driving under the influence of cannabis following a collision on the A5 Nesscliffe bypass last night at around 10.15pm.

“Officers had initially responded to a two vehicle collision in which thankfully no one was injured, however a third vehicle later collided with one of the stationary vehicles. A passenger in the third vehicle was taken to hospital with potentially life changing injuries.

“The road was closed whilst emergency services responded and it reopened at around 2.35am.”