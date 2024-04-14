Photo ID warning for voter ahead of police and crime commissioner elections

The election takes place on May 2, and Andy Begley, local Shropshire returning officer, has urged people not to forget about the need for photo ID.

Around 14,000 people were turned away from polling booths last year as a result of the rules brought in by the Conservative Government – a figure described as concerning by the Electoral Commission.

Mr Begley said: "Residents in the Shropshire Council area will need to show photo ID to vote in the West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) election on Thursday, May 2.

"This will also be the case for the next general election, for the local elections in May 2025, and for any future by-elections.

"Ahead of the PCC election we’re reminding residents to make sure they are ready to vote by checking they have an accepted form of ID.

"Anyone voting at a polling station will need to show photo ID before they can be given their ballot paper. It’s important that everyone understands what types of ID they can use, and how to apply for free ID if they need it.

"Accepted forms of ID include a UK, European Economic Area (EEA) or Commonwealth passport or drivers’ licence; and some concessionary travel passes, such as an older person’s bus pass or an Oyster 60+ card. Voters will be able to use expired ID if they are still recognisable from the photo.

"Anyone who does not have one of the accepted forms of ID will be able to apply for free ID online at www.voter-authority-certificate.service.gov.uk/ or by completing a paper form.

"The full list of accepted ID is available on the Electoral Commission’s website, along with more information about the new requirement and details of how to apply for the free ID, at electoralcommission.org.uk/voterID.

"To apply for the Voter Authority Certificate, voters will need to provide a photo, full name, date of birth, the address at which they are registered to vote and their National Insurance number. The deadline to apply is 24 April."

People with any questions can email Shropshire Council’s elections team – elections@shropshire.gov.uk