'No mother should ever endure the anguish of attending her own child's funeral' mother of DPD driver tells the court

In an impact statement read to Stafford Crown Court ahead of the sentencing of the five men convicted of his killing, she said Aurman Singh was a “ beacon of love, kindness and selflessness”.

Kuljit Kaur said: “I find myself struggling to put into words the depth of pain and devastation that has consumed me since the loss of my beloved son.

“The news of his demise, shattered my world, leaving me a state of disbelief and denial. I clung to hope, praying that it was all a terrible mistake until the moment I laid eyes on his lifeless form. In that agonising instant I felt that my very soul had been torn from my body replaced only be an unending ache of sorrow.”

She added that his death had left a “void” in both her and her daughter's lives.

“The pain of knowing that his bright future was stolen by the hands of strangers is a reality I cannot face and I burden I cannot bear alone,” she said. “No mother should ever endure the anguish of attending her own child's funeral. I have lost my self confidence, self esteem and my mental health has deteriorated. I am sadly no longer the person I used to be.”

She continued: “My son was more than just a a victim he was a beacon of love, kindness and selflessness. Despite losing his father at a young age he rose to the occasion and became a pillar of strength to his sister and embraced the role of her big brother, protecting her.

“It is a cruel in justice that his light was extinguished before he could realise his full potential. Yet even in death he lives on by those whose heart was touched by his unforgettable personality, charisma and ability to laugh for days. My son did not deserve this, he deserves to be here today living life to the fullest.”