Celebrated singer Elkie Brooks has been announced as the latest headliner for Shrewsbury Folk Festival

Elkie Brooks, whose ‘Pearls’ album became the most successful chart album by a British female when it was released, will headline the closing day of the August Bank Holiday festival.

American bluegrass hip hop band Gangstagrass will close out the festival’s Severn stage on Friday, August 23, with Scotland’s Peatbog Faeries doing the honours on Saturday, August 24.

The Celtic Social Club, London Afrobeat Collective, Bella Hardy (trio), all female outfits HEISK, The Magpies, Lady Nade and Roswell along with Sidiki Jobarteh Trio and Mazula are also in the third and final wave of artists.

The festival’s extensive line-up will combine folk, Americana, blues and world music across four main stages from August 23 to 26 at the West Mid Showground.

It includes Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Mary Black, Eric Bibb, Beth Nielsen Chapman, Ward Thomas, Jacqui McShee’s Pentangle, Mànran,The Longest Johns, El Pony Pisador, Mary Gauthier, Le Vent du Nord, Kathryn Tickell & The Darkening, The Wandering Hearts, Dream in Colors, The Pleasures, Suntou Susso Band, Ranagri, The Hello Darlins’, Joshua Burnell Band, NATI, The Hunch, James Delarre & Saul Rose, Rosie Hood Band, Joli Blon, Winter Wilson, Anthony John Clarke, The 309s, The Lost Notes, Patakas and Al O’Kane.

And Danish band The Sentimentals, which is marking its 20th anniversary of making music together with two special gigs on Sunday, August 25, and Monday, August 26, has announced its special guests as Stephen Fearing (Blackie and The Rodeo Kings) from Canada, American singer songwriter Jonathan Byrd and Mary Gauthier.

The festival’s dance line-up features 12 bands offering ceilidhs, bals and other social dances with a rare ceilidh from acclaimed folk duo Spiers & Boden.

Other performers will be Abrevyn, Bagas Fellyon, Banter, Cri du Canard, Club Débris, Crowdy Kit, EFDSS Ceilidh Band, James Delarre, Saul Rose & Dave Delarre, Monster Ceilidh Band, Tom Moore & Archie Churchill-Moss, Steamchicken and The Oakstone Trio.

Director Sandra Surtees said: “We’re delighted with this year’s line-up and the sheer range and breadth of music that will be on offer. Over the years, our line-up has diversified from folk to include Americana, blues and world music which is all traditional music at source.

“Our festivalgoers know they will always discover something new among their favourite artists and we’re proud to offer an incredibly varied programme that appeals to so many musical tastes and brings top quality artists to the heart of Shrewsbury.

“There’s more than 100 hours of music but the festival’s about so much more than that. As well as the dance tent, festivals for children and young people, workshops, singarounds and music sessions, Shrewsbury is renowned for its friendly and welcoming atmosphere. It’s just a great way to spend four days or a day, listening to great music, relaxing with friends and family and soaking up the festival vibes.”

The festival site is located a short walk from the town centre and also has on-site camping and glamping, an extensive food village and festival shop, craft fair and real ale, wine and cocktail bars.

Day and weekend tickets are on sale at www.shrewsburyfolkfestival.co.uk, starting from just £43 with carer concessions and a three-month payment plan available.