Air ambulance welcomes gift card partnership

It said that the partnership would make it easier for thrifty shoppers to support the charity in its shops in Shrewsbury and Wellington.

The Charity Shop Gift Card is the UK’s first multi-retailer gift card exclusively for charity shops, and Midlands Air Ambulance Charity is the latest organisation to join forces in bolstering sustainable fashion to the high street.

The Midlands Air Ambulance Charity is now selling and accepting the cards in all of its shops.

Each payment made using the gift cards will go directly towards the advanced pre-hospital emergency service’s lifesaving daily missions, ensuring the charity can continue to reach and treat those in critical need in Shropshire.

The gift cards, which are both recyclable and compostable, can also be purchased from The Charity Shop Gift Card website or from major supermarkets.

Rachael Abi Rached, head of retail at Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, said: “We are thrilled to be joining forces with The Charity Shop Gift Card alongside an array of other fantastic charities. The scheme offers a convenient and meaningful way for individuals to not only support a worthy cause, but also promotes environmentally friendly shopping practices.

"We hope to see high street shoppers enjoy the thrill of bargain hunting while helping to make vital missions possible.”

People can find their nearest Midlands Air Ambulance Charity shop by visiting midlandsairambulance.com/charityshops.

To purchase a Charity Shop Gift Card online, visit thecharityshopgiftcard.co.uk.