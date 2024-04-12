£17k-a-term boarding school's plans set for approval – despite council opposition

Concord College's plans for the development at its Acton Burnell site will be decided by Shropshire Council's Southern Planning Committee on Tuesday – with the proposal recommended for approval.

The scheme will see the creation of a three-storey boarding house with 60 en-suite bedrooms, staff accommodation, the re-provision of car parking spaces, and the resurfacing of a private track.

Other elements of the plans include tree removal and hard and soft landscaping work.

The boarding house would be built in north-east section of the campus, next to the existing boarding houses.

Acton Burnell Frodesley Pitchford Ruckley and Langley Parish Council has 'strongly objected' to the plan over the impact of the building on the local skyline.