Celebration as bells return to church

David Crowhurst of the Shropshire Historic Churches Trust gifted a cheque for £4,000 towards the refurbishing and rehanging of the bells, and a certificate was presented to church wardens Valerie Lusby and Roger Ashton.

Present in the congregation were a number of donors to the bells appeal and Peter Woollam, the Diocesan Bell Advisor, whose knowledge informed the congregation of the antiquity of the bells, the smaller bell dating from the 15th century which may have been cast onsite, and the larger bell from the 18th century, cast in Gloucester by Abraham Rudhall and bears the inscription 'Come Away Make No Delay'.

Phoebe Ashton, PCC Secretary, said: "Finding a bell hanging company willing to undertake our work was no mean feat as there are few bell hanging companies left in the UK. Eventually after writing to practically all those listed in Peter Woollam’s report only Nicholson Engineering Ltd of Bridport in Dorset responded and agreed to undertake the work.

"Scaffolding had to be erected and the bells were removed in mid-February and brought back in splendid condition and re-installed in the bell cote in mid-March in time for us to ring them at Eastertide. JEF scaffolding of Whitchurch very efficiently removed the scaffolding in double quick time. Our thanks to both companies for their excellent service."

Phoebe added: "Our thanks also to Shropshire Historic Churches Trust for the generous grant, the individuals who donated to our bell fund and the congregation and villagers who arranged fundraising events and attended to make them so successful."