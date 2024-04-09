National firm opening new branch in Shrewsbury, creating nearly 20 jobs

MKM Building Supplies (MKM), an independent builder's merchant, will open its 128th branch in the town on April 15, creating 19 new jobs.

The new base – at Old Potts Way – will be led by Branch Director Patrick Chall, whose career previously saw him work his way up through the ranks at builders' merchant Boys and Boden.

“I’ve lived in Shrewsbury for over 16 years now, it’s a beautiful town and one I’m happy to raise my children in," he said. "To have the opportunity to lead a business in an area I love is a real privilege.

"The community is tight-knit and I’m determined that the new MKM Shrewsbury branch will be an extension of that.