Fire crews battle large Shrewsbury barn fire

The blaze at Marche Manor Farm saw fire crews from Shrewsbury, Baschurch, Minsterley and Oswestry race to the scene in Marche Lane, Halfway House.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said the fire involved a "single storey industrial unit measuring approximately 40 x 30 metres”.

A spokesperson said at 1pm the incident was ongoing but the fire was “under control” by around 1pm after crews used breathing apparatus, a main jet, a hose reel jet and a thermal image camera due to the poor visibility.