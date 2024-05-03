One of council's 'breakthrough' children's homes gets Ofsted 'outstanding' rating for second year running

Chelmaren House is one of seven homes operated by Shropshire Council and Ofsted was effusive with their praise for it.

They rated it Outstanding in ‘overall experiences and progress of children and young people’, ‘how well children and young people are helped and protected’, and ‘effectiveness of leaders and managers’.

Inspectors concluded that Chelmaren House ‘provides highly effective services that consistently exceed the standards of good. The actions of the children’s home contribute to significantly improve outcomes and positive experiences for children and young people who need help, protection and care’.

The long-term aim is to help children move onto foster care, or return to their families. Children and young people in the seven homes are given the professional help and support they need to thrive.