Shropshire Cat Rescue launches appeal to help feral colonies

Shropshire Cat Rescue currently supports six colonies of feral cats by providing food, and implementing a policy of Trap Neuter and Return (TNR) to help reduce the impact kitten season can have.

The charity has published a video featuring Rudy the Cat 'reporter' who goes on assignment to describe the work of the Shrewsbury-based charity.

Picture. Shropshire Cat Rescue

Rudy turns three years old on Monday, April 8, and the charity wants people to use that auspicious occasion to donate money to the cause.

In the video report Shropshire Cat Rescue explains why its support of feral colonies is so important.

A spokesperson for the charity says: "Rudy explains how as a day old he was found orphaned in one of the feral colonies we support, he was brought into the shelter and hand reared by Marion the shelter manager who ended up adopting him.

Picture. Shropshire Cat Rescue

"Rudy is going to be turning three years old on April 8, so is requesting people support the Feral Appeal for his birthday by sending gifts of food for the feral colonies or donate money to the Feral Appeal."

Shropshire Cat Rescue currently supports six colonies by providing food, the support does not stop there.

Veterinary care is provided when needed due to illness or injury, along with neutering.

By providing this support to those looking after the feral colonies it means the people looking after the colonies can get access to the veterinary care quickly.

Picture. Shropshire Cat Rescue

"We also support colonies that need help with Trap Neuter and Return (TNR) so they can help reduce the impact kitten season can have on a colony if neutering isn’t undertaken," says the spokesperson.

"Sometimes returning is not an option and we support those trying to relocate the cats, we avoid bringing the cats from feral colonies into the shelter as they do not cope in the shelter environment.

"The stress of being confined can cause fear and anxiety which is dangerous for all involved."

The charity says the increased stress caused by confining feral cats can result in illness as heightened stress reduces their ability to heal and fight off infections.

"When kittens are orphaned like Rudy we of course bring them in straight away as they are not equipped to survive without their mum," the spokesperson said.

"Kittens can be helped with careful socialisation up until the age of 10 weeks after that age it becomes increasingly difficult to socialise them to human contact or presence, we treat each kitten and situation individually so it suits that individual.

"Rudy has taken on the role as supervisor around the shelter, he helps out volunteers and regularly tries to break into the Retirement Village and is always keen to play with kittens and other cats.

"So please help us make Rudy’s third birthday special by donating to our Feral Appeal. For information about food drop off locations and other was to donate head to our website."

To make a donation visit the Just Giving Feral Appeal page.

You can check out Rudy reporting on the Feral Appeal Film by heading to our YouTube channel.

Anyone who needs support with a feral colony should email info@shropshirecatrescue.org.uk or complete the Enquiry For Help form on the website.

Shropshire Cat Rescue was founded in 1989 and is based in Shrewsbury in Shropshire and provides shelter, food and veterinary care for homeless, stray, abandoned and unwanted cats and kittens, and rehoming where possible.

Shropshire Cat Rescue also helps feral cats wherever possible with veterinary care including neutering.

The charity also educates the public on all aspects of health and welfare of cats and kittens.