Elegant grade II listed Shrewsbury town house hits the market - and it's more affordable than you might expect
A beautiful piece of history is up for grabs at 27 St John’s Hill, and it’s not quite as pricey as you might think.
With the guide price set at £850,000, this four-bedroom townhouse in Shrewsbury’s town centre packs an incredible amount of charm and luxury without completely breaking the bank.
Originally built as a family home, the property has been spruced up by the folks at Treasures of Ludlow.
They’ve clearly done a fine job of keeping the old-school charm intact while adding some modern touches.
Think original fireplaces, big windows, and oak floors mixed with underfloor heating and a fancy Internet set-up.
Inside, you’ve got two cosy reception rooms and a chill library for bookworms.
The kitchen downstairs is like a French café, with fancy countertops and high-end appliances.
Plus, there’s a handy utility room and a nice WC.
Outside, there’s a cute walled garden with views of St. Chad's church. It’s obviously a decent spot to relax with some greenery around.
Located close to the River Severn, you can enjoy some nice walks by the water. And with shops, restaurants, and good schools nearby, it’s a convenient location for families.
If you’re interested in this unique property, which is listed by Strutt & Parker - Shrewsbury on Zoopla, you can find all details here: https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/67028137/?search_identifier=3ec30297d58448a1cb56e2481644ddd02841b16455184fcdd23ff55df7465842