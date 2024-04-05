With the guide price set at £850,000, this four-bedroom townhouse in Shrewsbury’s town centre packs an incredible amount of charm and luxury without completely breaking the bank.

Originally built as a family home, the property has been spruced up by the folks at Treasures of Ludlow.

They’ve clearly done a fine job of keeping the old-school charm intact while adding some modern touches.

Inside: A pleasant meeting of old and new (Zoopla).

Think original fireplaces, big windows, and oak floors mixed with underfloor heating and a fancy Internet set-up.

Inside, you’ve got two cosy reception rooms and a chill library for bookworms.

Bookworm heaven (Zoopla).

The kitchen downstairs is like a French café, with fancy countertops and high-end appliances.

The kitchen (Zoopla).

Plus, there’s a handy utility room and a nice WC.

A fancy WC (Zoopla).

Outside, there’s a cute walled garden with views of St. Chad's church. It’s obviously a decent spot to relax with some greenery around.

A pretty walled garden (Zoopla).

Located close to the River Severn, you can enjoy some nice walks by the water. And with shops, restaurants, and good schools nearby, it’s a convenient location for families.

If you’re interested in this unique property, which is listed by Strutt & Parker - Shrewsbury on Zoopla, you can find all details here: https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/67028137/?search_identifier=3ec30297d58448a1cb56e2481644ddd02841b16455184fcdd23ff55df7465842