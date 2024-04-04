Ukrainian couple to tell humanist group how Shropshire people can support their homeland

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Ukraine was invaded by Russian military forces in February 2022 and husband and wife team Alex and Mila Prysyazhna have been organising events to make people aware of problems and seek support.

Mila and her husband Alex have lived in Shrewsbury with their two daughters since 2012.

Ukrainian clothing

Alex works at Gobowen Orthopaedic Hospital as an anaesthetist and Mila currently works for Shropshire Council but before that was part of Shropshire Supports Refugees Centre, supporting refugees, mainly Ukrainians.

They say: "Since the war began back home just over two years ago, we have been fully involved with volunteering.

"We work very hard to support people back home, including hospitals, civilians and our defending forces.

Ukrainian food

"We cover a huge area of need, ranging from providing food and nappies to buying the 4x4 vehicles to support our people at front line to sending expensive medical equipment to the orthopaedic surgeons so they can operate on badly injured people.

"We also organise events such as this one in Shropshire to make people aware of the problems in Ukraine and seek their support."

The event has been organised by Shropshire Humanists to take place on Thursday, April 18, at the Shrewsbury University Centre in Frankwell.

Refreshments will be on offer including Ukrainian cakes, and people are advised to arrive at 6.30pm.

The 45 minute presentation starts at 7.00pm, followed by questions and answers.

Before and after the talk, traditional Ukrainian clothes will be for sale.

All proceeds and donations on the evening will go to ‘Shropshire Supports Ukraine’.

All are welcome. There is disabled access and plenty of free parking.

The event has been organised by Shropshire Humanists. Any enquiries to Dr Simon Nightingale dr.simon.nightingale@gmail.com