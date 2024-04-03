'Fobbed off' villagers without phone signal for four months - still no date for reconnection

A mast covering Bomere Heath, near Shrewsbury, was knocked out of action by flooding in December and engineers have been unable to get "safe access".

Villager Pat Hughes said: "I feel very frustrated by it. It feels like they are fobbing us off - it's not having any concrete information that makes you annoyed."

Mrs Hughes, whose husband David uses mobile phones for his pedigree sheep breeding business, said: "You can't get to anybody with information and it is really annoying."

Alexandra Titley, said she has not been able to receive phone calls from hospital consultants over the treatment of her very unwell daughter.