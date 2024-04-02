Posh names in Shropshire? Do Telford parents hate the royals? Find out the most popular baby names in the county

Unsurprisingly, Amelia and Olivia top the charts for the girls according to the most recent numbers from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Although the modern resurgence for old-fashioned names remains, with Florence sneaking into the table in joint third with Rosie.

Phoebe completes the top five for girls in Shropshire, with the popularity possibly coming from famous faces such as Fleabag writer and star Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Bridgerton actress Phoebe Dynevor.

For the lads, Arthur was top of the pile with 20 more Arthur's being born that baby boys with any other name.

In joint second were the phonetic alphabet favourites, Oscar and Charlie.

Harry was fourth. Across the whole county, there were 34 boys born named Harry, compared with 23 named William and five named Charles. In the Telford area there were no babies called Charles or Elizabeth, suggesting Telford folks may not be the biggest fans of the Royals.

In at five for baby boys was the perennial favourite, Jack.