Shrewsbury D-Day war hero dies age 107

A radar operator during the Second World War, Rose Davies was stationed at RAF Ventnor on the Isle of Wight, having joined the RAF at the age of 25.

Her fiancé Wilf was stationed overseas in the Middle East and she decided to join the war effort, in the hope of bringing him home sooner.

In 2016, Rose was awarded the Legion d'honneur, the highest decoration in France, for the role she played during D-Day.

She and her colleagues usually worked in six-hour shifts, but on D-Day she worked for 10 hours without pause, unable to hand over to the waiting relief shift because of the 'chaotic' work.

The prestigious Legion d'honneur is awarded to D-Day veterans by the French government as a way of thanking those who fought and risked their lives for France's liberation.

Despite the recognition, Rose downplayed her role, saying in 2021: "I always felt my role in D-Day was insignificant in comparison to those brave lads who risked their lives and in some cases lost them."

Later in life, Rose became a befriending volunteer for Omega, an organisation dedicated to reducing social isolation and loneliness.

The grandmother of three and great-grandmother of four, died peacefully at home on March 22.

Her funeral will be held at St Chad's Church in Shrewsbury on April 8, at 2pm.

Donations to The Royal Air Force Benevolent Fund, St Chad's Church and Severn Hospice, can be made online at: rosedavies.muchloved.com