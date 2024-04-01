Late nights returning to market hall with first event this weekend

The late nights have been popular at the market hall, which was recently voted ‘Britain’s Favourite Market’ for the third time, since they launched in 2017.

The market’s cafes, street food sellers, bars and a small range of retail stalls will open late for the event – which is one of six planned for this year, on April 6, May 4, June 1, September 7, November 2 and December 7.

New restaurant Morocco House & Tapas Café will be among the food venues taking part.

The business has been launched by husband and wife team Ali El Foukraoui and Meryem El Yamani.

Ali worked as a chef at Spanish restaurant Casa Naranjo, in Shrewsbury, for nearly seven years.

Meryem worked front of house for Spanish restaurant Ale Oli, previously based in the market hall, for more than three years.

The pair have also worked in hospitality in Spain, with Ali having been a chef since he left school. Their menu includes both traditional dishes from their native Morocco and Spanish tapas.

“We love the market, so when a restaurant became available we thought it would be a great opportunity for us to run our own business. We’ve been busy since we opened and are really looking forward to the Late Nights,” said Meryem.

Also new to the Late Nights are well known local street food chefs Wild Street Kitchen, serving up their signature ‘Game Changer’ venison burger.

The Late Nights start at around 5.30pm with bars open up to 10pm, cafes open up to 9pm and a selection of retail stalls open up to around 7pm or 8pm.

“We can’t wait to be back with our Late Nights. The market by night is very different to the market by day, with the emphasis on food and drink and a small number of retail stalls open late for some evening retail therapy,” said Darren Tomkins, of Gindifferent Bar.

“The majority of the market’s cafes will be open and bars will be mixing some seasonal cocktails.”