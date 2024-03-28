It's official: Shropshire rail line to re-open tomorrow following landslip repairs

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The line between Wolverhampton and Shrewsbury was shut on March 8 after a serious landslip was discovered near Oakengates.

Work has been taking place to repair the damage and stabilise the land affected but commuters have faced significant disruption with coaches replacing the service.

Limited train services have returned from Shifnal to Wolverhampton in the weeks since.

Now the line is set to re-open fully in time for the Easter bank holiday weekend – providing relief for commuters and travellers planning on a weekend getaway.

The rail line is the key route between Mid Wales and Shropshire, and Birmingham and the West Midlands.

An update from West Midlands Railways said it also expects the route to re-open tomorrow – although it said some early services may still include journeys on replacement buses.

It said: "Train service is due to resume on Friday, March 29. Due to the required movement of trains to resume normal service following the closure, some early services may be replaced with rail replacement buses."