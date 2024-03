Easter supermarket opening times for Tesco, Aldi, Sainsbury's, Morrisons and more

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

All major retailers will have reduced hours on Good Friday and Easter Monday, which are both bank holidays, with all superstores closed on Easter Sunday itself.

Saturday remains a normal trading day, so most hours are the same as usual.

Below is a round-up of when the major retailers' branches across Shropshire will be open over the coming days so you know when you'll be able to go to your local supermarkets before things return to normal on Tuesday.

Aldi

All stores apart from Ludlow

Friday, March 29 (Good Friday) - 8am-10pm

Saturday, March 30 (Easter Saturday) - 8am-10pm

Sunday, March 31 (Easter Sunday) - Closed

Monday, April 1 (Easter Monday) - 8am-8pm

Ludlow

Friday, March 29 (Good Friday) - 8am-10pm

Saturday, March 30 (Easter Saturday) - 8am-10pm

Sunday, March 31 (Easter Sunday) - Closed

Monday, April 1 (Easter Monday) - 8am-10pm

Asda

Donington Wood

Friday, March 29 (Good Friday) - 24 hours

Saturday, March 30 (Easter Saturday) - Midnight-10pm

Sunday, March 31 (Easter Sunday) - Closed

Monday, April 1 (Easter Monday) - 7am-10pm

Market Drayton, Telford

Friday, March 29 (Good Friday) - 7am-10pm

Saturday, March 30 (Easter Saturday) - 7am-10pm

Sunday, March 31 (Easter Sunday) - Closed

Monday, April 1 (Easter Monday) - 7am-10pm

Shrewsbury

Friday, March 29 (Good Friday) - 7.30am-10pm

Saturday, March 30 (Easter Saturday) - 7.30am-10pm

Sunday, March 31 (Easter Sunday) - Closed

Monday, April 1 (Easter Monday) - 7.30am-10pm

Lidl

Market Drayton, Oswestry, Shrewsbury (both stores), Telford (Madeley), Whitchurch

Friday, March 29 (Good Friday) - 8am-10pm

Saturday, March 30 (Easter Saturday) - 8am-10pm

Sunday, March 31 (Easter Sunday) - Closed

Monday, April 1 (Easter Monday) - 8am-8pm

Telford (Castle Street)

Friday, March 29 (Good Friday) - 8am-9pm

Saturday, March 30 (Easter Saturday) - 8am-9pm

Sunday, March 31 (Easter Sunday) - Closed

Monday, April 1 (Easter Monday) - 8am-8pm

Morrisons

Market Drayton, Oswestry, Telford - Lawley

Friday, March 29 (Good Friday) - 7am-10pm

Saturday, March 30 (Easter Saturday) - 7am-10pm

Sunday, March 31 (Easter Sunday) - Closed

Monday, April 1 (Easter Monday) - 7am-8pm

Shrewsbury, Wellington

Friday, March 29 (Good Friday) - 7am-10pm

Saturday, March 30 (Easter Saturday) - 6am-10pm

Sunday, March 31 (Easter Sunday) - Closed

Monday, April 1 (Easter Monday) - 7am-8pm

Sainsbury's

Bridgnorth, Oswestry, Telford, Whitchurch

Friday, March 29 (Good Friday) - 7am-10pm

Saturday, March 30 (Easter Saturday) - 7am-10pm

Sunday, March 31 (Easter Sunday) - Closed

Monday, April 1 (Easter Monday) - 8am-8pm

Ludlow

Friday, March 29 (Good Friday) - 7am-9pm

Saturday, March 30 (Easter Saturday) - 7am-9pm

Sunday, March 31 (Easter Sunday) - Closed

Monday, April 1 (Easter Monday) - 8am-8pm

Shrewsbury

Friday, March 29 (Good Friday) - 7am-11pm

Saturday, March 30 (Easter Saturday) - 7am-10pm

Sunday, March 31 (Easter Sunday) - Closed

Monday, April 1 (Easter Monday) - 8am-8pm

Tesco

Cefn Mawr, Ellesmere, Ludlow, Whitchurch

Friday, March 29 (Good Friday) - 7am-10pm

Saturday, March 30 (Easter Saturday) - 7am-11pm

Sunday, March 31 (Easter Sunday) - Closed

Monday, April 1 (Easter Monday) - 8am-6pm

Madeley

Friday, March 29 (Good Friday) - 8am-10pm

Saturday, March 30 (Easter Saturday) - 8am-10pm

Sunday, March 31 (Easter Sunday) - Closed

Monday, April 1 (Easter Monday) - 8am-6pm

Shrewsbury, Telford

Friday, March 29 (Good Friday) - 6am-10pm

Saturday, March 30 (Easter Saturday) - 6am-midnight

Sunday, March 31 (Easter Sunday) - Closed

Monday, April 1 (Easter Monday) - 8am-6pm

Waitrose

Newport

Friday, March 29 (Good Friday) - 8am-8pm

Saturday, March 30 (Easter Saturday) - 8am-8pm

Sunday, March 31 (Easter Sunday) - Closed

Monday, April 1 (Easter Monday) - 9am-6pm