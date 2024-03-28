Academy trust welcomes two new primary schools

Shrewsbury-based Severn Bridges Multi-Academy Trust is adding Sundorne Infant School and Nursery and Harlescott Junior School to its group.

The trust was already made up of three Shrewsbury primary schools – Greenfields, Mount Pleasant and Radbrook.

The trust said work has been going on behind the scenes to prepare for this "exciting expansion", adding that the schools have been "successfully working together for some time now".

A statement from the trust said: "Staff have benefited from joint working on key areas such as curriculum development and sharing approaches to teaching and learning in the classrooms, while children have had opportunities to participate in sporting events and activities such as the MAT Parliament and the ECO Council.

"Sundorne Infant School and Nursery moved into its purpose built school on the site of Harlescott Junior School in Featherbed Lane two years ago, and the two schools have a long history of working together before, long before they federated in 2017.

"Between them, the Haughmond Schools bring over 800 children to Severn Bridges Trust.

"Like Severn Bridges, Haughmond believes strongly in equipping its children with the skills and tools they need to become emotionally resilient individuals. Their learning journey through the schools includes a strong focus on appreciating the outdoors and developing physical and mental well being, which sits alongside the teaching of tolerance and respect, and the promotion of inclusivity and diversity. All the way through school, children are encouraged to have a strong voice and a say in their schools."

CEO Andrew Morris has been looking forward to the new schools joining and said: “It has been very clear from the outset that the Haughmond Schools are an excellent fit for Severn Bridges. Geographically, they’re very close to two of our three schools on the north side of the town, but the ways in which they work compliment the values and ethos of Severn Bridges. Right from the very start, it has been clear to see that we work well together and this will be a genuine partnership.”