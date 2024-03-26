Government announces repair money for four Shropshire schools

The Government has announced funding to improve schools and college buildings, revealing that 74 schools across the West Midlands will share £38.6m from the Condition Improvement Fund (CIF).

The fund pays for larger improvements to schools such as upgrading heating systems, replacing roofs or rewiring electrical systems.

In the announcement the Department for Education said that four schools in Shropshire would be allocated funding for the 2024/25 year.

They include money for urgent fire safety improvement at the Corbett School in Baschurch, and a heating refurbishment project at Barrow 1618 Church of England Free School in Broseley.

In Telford and Wrekin, Haberdashers Abraham Darby will receive money to replace fire safety systems, and Priorslee Academy will get funding for 'urgent safeguarding works'.

Across the country £450m in CIF funding is being allocated.

The Government said that schools that are looked after by councils, multi-academy trusts and large voluntary aided school groups across England will also share almost £1.2 billion to support them in similar large improvement projects through 'School Condition Allocations'.

The allocation for Shropshire Council-maintained schools is just over £2m, while Telford & Wrekin Council-maintained schools will receive around £2.8m.

Multi-academy trusts in the county are also receiving funding through the scheme.

Schools Minister Damian Hinds said: "From day-to-day maintenance to long lasting structural improvements, this funding will support schools in the West Midlands in providing high quality learning environments for all our children.

“We want every child to realise their potential and great school buildings are just one part of our work to drive up standards across the education system - with more pupils in good and outstanding schools than ever before."