Animal charity's grim warning: Don't give your dog chocolate this Easter

And so as the Easter Bank holiday fast approaches and chocolate consumption jumps, Dogs Trust Shrewsbury has issued a timely warning.

The charity says chocolate is poisonous to dogs as it contains a substance called theobromine, which dogs and some other animals struggle to metabolise.

Symptoms of theobromine poisoning include vomiting, diarrhoea, excessive thirst, excitability, drooling, and potentially seizures and fatal heart problems.

Dogs Trust says if you think your dog has eaten chocolate, contact your vet immediately.

They have given some friendly tips:

Never give your pooch any human chocolate as a treat. Ensure that children and visitors understand why and adhere to this rule too.

If you are hosting an Easter egg hunt, make sure your dog can’t find the chocolate first by keeping them away from the area, or on a lead with constant supervision.

Make sure that bins are dog-proof to prevent them scavenging through rubbish.

Never leave any chocolate unsupervised, such as cakes cooling on worktop surfaces.

Teach your dog to move away from something when you ask them to ‘leave it’. This valuable life skill will come in handy if your dog reaches for something they shouldn’t have.

Keep a close eye on your dog whilst out walking, to avoid them eating discarded food that is potentially harmful.

Rachel Sutherland, Manager at Dogs Trust Shrewsbury, says: “Although when it comes to our dogs we need to maintain a chocolate free zone, there are plenty of tasty treats they can enjoy, and join in the fun too.

“For example, taking them on their own Easter hunt around the house or garden that includes dog-friendly treats instead of chocolate is a great way of bonding and giving our dogs lots of stimulation.

“If you want to try something different, tasty treats they will happily hunt for include cucumber, carrot, strawberries and broccoli. If you hide those, they will have a much healthier Easter than perhaps many of us will!

For more information and advice about keeping your dog happy and healthy, visit the Dogs Trust website