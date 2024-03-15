Fire service called to crash at petrol station

The incident took place at the BP petrol station on Hereford Road in Shrewsbury yesterday evening.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it had been called to the scene at around 5.38pm after reports of a crash involving a car and a van.

Police also attended while fire officers made sure the vehicles were electrically safe following the incident – and posed no risk to the public.

They had finished at the scene by around 6.30pm.