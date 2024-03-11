Transport chaos strikes Shropshire: A weekend of travel woes for the county

From landslips to low bridges, key parts of Shropshire were almost unnavigable by public transport over the weekend, with a combination of bad luck, bad timing and bad driving causing all sorts of problems for the county.

It all began on Friday when a landslip in the Wellington area brought the railway line between Wolverhampton and Shrewsbury to a grinding halt.

This was a disaster for commuters with services terminating throughout Friday at Wolverhampton or Shrewsbury depending on which way you were travelling.

So we entered the weekend in a bad mood on the back of unnecessarily lengthy trips home from work.

The Wolverhampton-Shrewsbury line was actually due to be closed over the weekend anyway with scheduled engineering works, so it was kind of good news that rail replacement bus services were already organised.