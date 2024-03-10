Shropshire Council releases £110 million tender to find contractor to construct North West Relief Road

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The project, which saw a large number of objections during the planning process, was given planning permission last year and was finally approved in February (2024). It will involve building a new, single carriageway to link the northern and western parts of Shrewsbury.

The Shropshire Council document details what the project will involve including nearly 7km of road, a new bridge over the Severn and its flood plain and a new bridge over the Shrewsbury-Chester railway line to "connect the A5 at Welshpool Road roundabout in the west to the Ellesmere Road roundabout in the north of Shrewsbury."

Every single part of the project will be expected to be completed by the winning contractor.

The contract is supposed to begin on January 10, 2025, with Shropshire Council expecting the work to be finished by September 24, 2027.

Those who want to win the contract have until midday on April 15 to submit their bid.

Shrewsbury MP Daniel Kawczynski, who has been a staunch supporter of the project, told the Shropshire Star on Sunday: "As MP for Shrewsbury I am proud to have secured government funding for such a vital infrastructure project for Shrewsbury.

"This road will not only alleviate growing traffic congestion in Shrewsbury but also reduce how our surrounding villages used as rat runs by large lorries.

"This project together with the town centre redevelopment and the modernisation of RSH is testimony to massive investment into Shrewsbury by this Conservative government and I am proud to have played by part in securing funding for all 3 projects which are the biggest in our County," he continued.

