Knife angel sculpture plan for Shrewsbury

Plans to host the 27ft tall ‘Knife Angel’ built by artist Alfie Bradley, constructed from knives surrendered as part of a project to take deadly weapons off the streets, are being considered after the council’s recreation committee backed the idea.

The sculpture, described by its creator as a “national monument against violence and aggression”, was built at the British Ironworks Centre in Oswestry and has been on tour across the UK since 2018, but has never been on display in Shropshire’s county town.

Staff from the town council visited the British Ironworks Centre to discuss the potential for the Knife Angel to visit Shrewsbury, but stressed that discussions are in their early stages and that a date or location has not yet been agreed.

“The Knife Angel was always intended to educate children, young people and adults about the harmful effects that violent behaviour has on communities all across the country,” read a report to the committee.

“It has also helped to raise better awareness, helped those carrying knives to renounce violence as a solution for solving disputes, and encouraged leading bodies to create better initiatives to turn the tide on aggressive behaviour. It symbolises a call for change whilst acting as a National Memorial for victims of knife crime and their loved ones.

“The Town Clerk and Youth & Community Manager visited the British Ironworks Centre to discuss the potential for the Knife Angel to visit Shrewsbury. This could be co-ordinated with the Rangers as well as Youth Workers to highlight the harmful effects on the community of knife crime,” they added.

The British Ironworks Centre says the sculpture is the UK’s “most travelled monument” and has been on display in Birmingham, Liverpool and Telford among many other towns and cities and has been used as part of anti-violence campaigns across the country.

The sculpture is currently on display in Walsall’s Gallery Square.