Big turnout in Shrewsbury as different nationalities celebrate Bulgarian Liberation Day

Shropshire European Organisation hosted an international buffet at Radbrook Community Centre in Shrewsbury.

Around 150 people attended including Shrewsbury mayor Becky Wall, and they were able to sample dishes and experience culture from several different nations.

One of the organisers- Kate Fejfer said: "It was a pleasure for us to welcome so many ethnic minorities to our event. As I was born in Poland it was emotional for me, to listen to the history of Bulgaria."

Part of the event was a presentation made by a Bulgarian school to show how their community celebrated that day in their country.

Ornela Angelova, one of the leaders of the school, explained: "It is important for our community to remember about our roots. Despite many of our children being born in the UK we are glad that parents recognise knowledge about culture, country, history and language cannot be forgotten. I am sure other members of our international community agree with me."

Organisers were able to bring representatives from over 12 countries and local communities had a chance to try dishes from places like Iran, Ukraine or the Philippines, but also more popular from China or India.

As well as trying the food, it was a chance for people to have a chat about mental health with Shropshire Mind or about training to raise mental health awareness with Adam Fejfer from Qube.

He said: "Apart from helping in the event, it was for me a great opportunity to speak with organisations, and community groups about available training."

Shropshire European Organisation is planning to organise another community event to celebrate Multicultural Children's Day on June 15 at the Radbrook Community Centre.